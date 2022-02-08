Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.09

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as high as C$39.40. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$39.16, with a volume of 110,945 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.09.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

