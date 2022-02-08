Capital One Financial Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of PDCE opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,930 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

