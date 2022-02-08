Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Capital Properties stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

