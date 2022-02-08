Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 52,021.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

