Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.53.

CPRI traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. 10,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,584. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

