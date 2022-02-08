Cardinal Health, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 195,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

