Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Lowered to €53.00 at UBS Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €54.00 ($62.07) to €53.00 ($60.92) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cargotec from €55.00 ($63.22) to €52.00 ($59.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $45.05 on Monday. Cargotec has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

