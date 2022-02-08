Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $230.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CWST stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 266,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $207,275,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

