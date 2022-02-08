CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

