Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.22 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

