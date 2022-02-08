Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

