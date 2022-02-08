Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.27.

CE traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a one year low of $127.50 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

