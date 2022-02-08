Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,856 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total value of C$29,723.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,494.86.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,384 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total value of C$21,250.35.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.56. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

