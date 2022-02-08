Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 4.1%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

CELU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

