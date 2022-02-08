Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.61. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 540,776 shares changing hands.
CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.80.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.