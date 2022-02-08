Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.61. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 540,776 shares changing hands.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

