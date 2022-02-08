Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.340-$-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.87 billion-$8.87 billion.

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,564. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

