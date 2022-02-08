Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

