Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

