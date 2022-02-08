Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.95

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.95 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 396315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.63 ($0.25).

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £126.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.94.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,272.48). Insiders acquired a total of 552,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,003 in the last 90 days.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

