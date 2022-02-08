Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $119,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.