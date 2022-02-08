Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.08.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

