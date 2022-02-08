Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

