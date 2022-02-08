Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

