Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

