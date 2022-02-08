China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $20.53. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1,078 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21.
About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
