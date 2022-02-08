China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $20.53. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1,078 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

