Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $224.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

