Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 519,792 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Cigna worth $141,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 70.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,145,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

NYSE:CI opened at $224.48 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.