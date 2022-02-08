Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,419,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nevro by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 218,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.1% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 594,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.