Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,274 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

