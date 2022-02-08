Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

