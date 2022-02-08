Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,247,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

