Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.46 Million Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of CorePoint Lodging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

