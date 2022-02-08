CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 89,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $572.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.