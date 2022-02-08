Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Graham by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Graham by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Graham by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $576.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $1.58 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

