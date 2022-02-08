Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,282. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

