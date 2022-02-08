Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stratasys worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.