Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 113,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.