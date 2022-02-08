Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 1,712 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.