Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.