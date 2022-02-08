Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 26,820 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CRH worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 488,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

