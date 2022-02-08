Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 26,820 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CRH worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 488,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CRH opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $54.54.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
