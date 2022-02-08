Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,086 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

