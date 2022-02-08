Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,410,000. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 175,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 286.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

