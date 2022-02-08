Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6,236.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,873 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

