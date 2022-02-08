Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,719 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

