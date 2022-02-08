Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.