Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $137.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.63.

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Clorox by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

