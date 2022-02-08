CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.40 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNA Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

