CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNA Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.