CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.
CNA Financial stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.