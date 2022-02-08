Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 121,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,279. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

