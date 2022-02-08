Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $223.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.62 million and the lowest is $222.41 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,166. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

